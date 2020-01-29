Pride Fest 2022
June 2nd-5th
Segment times are estimated and may change at any time. For the latest updates, refresh this page or see the full lineup.
|Time
|Segment
|Presenter
|7:00 PM
|Welcome to Pride Fest
|Jesse Claudio
|7:02
|Speakers
|Mayor Jim Strickland & Mayor Lee Harris
|7:05
|Friends for Life
|Jesse Claudio
|7:10
|The Corner - Live Talk about PrEP
|Eric Leue
|7:44
|Pride Moments - Stories of Coming Out
|Community Members
|7:45
|Friends of George's
|Camille Collins, Bianca Bruschetta
|8:25
|The Paige
|Jesse Claudio
|7:50
|Snatch Game
|Friends of George's with Kym Clark, Kacky Walton, & Eric Leue
|7:25
|Love Doesn't Hurt
|Jessee Claudio
|7:30
|Love Doesn't Hurt - Live Q&A
|Phillis Lewis
|8:30
|Real Talk with Dwayne
|Dwayne Murrel
|8:55
|Pride Moment
|?