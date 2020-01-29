Home of Memphis Pride Fest Logo

Pride Fest 2022
June 2nd-5th

Pride Fest

Upcoming Events

Open Meetings

Feedback & Planning with MSP

Rainbow Dash 5k!

Save the date Jan 21st 2023

Big Gay Dance Party, Vol. 10

Crosstown Theatre | June 3rd, 2022

Memphis Pride Festival 2022- Get Tickets!

Get your tickets today | June 4th, 2022

Memphis Pride Parade 2022

Steps off at 1pm | June 4th, 2022

Grand Marshal Drag Brunch

Jerry Lee Lewis’ Cafe | June 5th, 2022

Pride Day at the Zoo

June 11th | 10am - 3PM

Sponsorship Options Open!

Pride Sponsorship Options

Parade Registration Open!

Register to be in the parade on June 4th, 2022

Vendor Registration Open!

Register for booth space for June 4th, 2022

Become a Friend with Benefits Open!

Take your pride experience to the next level!

Entertainment Application Open!

Apply to Perform at Memphis Pride Fest

Drag N Drive Application Open!

Apply to Perform in the Drag N Drive Drive Inn Event

Festival T-Shirt- New!

Get a souvenir shirt and support your community!

Pride Aviator Sunglasses!- New!

Fun in the sun with your Pride Aviator Sunglasses

#MemphisStrong Face Masks

We only have a few left so get them while you can!

Mystery Pride Packs- Back!

Make your Pride at Home Extra Special

Sponsorship Options

Overview of Sponsorships

Corporate Options

Starting at $1000

Small Business Options

Starting at $500

VIP Sponsorships

Starting at $100

Photography

  • Primary Contributor - Kevin Reed

Historical Content

  • Vincent Astor

Friday Lineup

Segment times are estimated and  may change at any time.

TimeSegmentPresenter
7:00 PMWelcome to Pride FestJesse Claudio
7:02SpeakersMayor Jim Strickland & Mayor Lee Harris
7:05Friends for LifeJesse Claudio
7:10The Corner - Live Talk about PrEPEric Leue
7:44Pride Moments - Stories of Coming OutCommunity Members
7:45Friends of George'sCamille Collins, Bianca Bruschetta
8:25The PaigeJesse Claudio
7:50Snatch GameFriends of George's with Kym Clark, Kacky Walton, & Eric Leue
7:25Love Doesn't HurtJessee Claudio
7:30Love Doesn't Hurt - Live Q&A Phillis Lewis
8:30Real Talk with DwayneDwayne Murrel
8:55Pride Moment?
Close